You simply cannot have a discussion on the most menacing antagonists in Indian cinema without the mention of legendary actor Amrish Puri. With his tall stature, baritone voice and exemplary acting skills, the audience learned to fear him when he came on screen, bringing along a new brand of villainy. And not only on the Indian screen, but he also brought his menacing villain to the international audience as well with the portrayal of the main antagonist Mola Ram in the Hollywood film Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. However, do you know that despite a spectacular career as a villain, Amrish Puri aspired to become a hero in the industry when he arrived in Mumbai?

Amrish’s elder brothers Chaman Puri and Madan Puri were already established character actors when Amrish arrived in the film industry. Amrish had failed his first screen test and had then asked his elder brother Madan Puri to use his sources to secure him leading roles in films. However, Madan Puri reportedly told him that he did not have the required looks of a leading man in cinema and hence could not help him. With rejection staring in his face, Amrish Puri joined the theatre.

During his time in theatre, he realised that there was more to acting than playing the hero and finally decided to play any role that came his way. Amrish Puri made his Bollywood debut with Reshma Aur Shera. He is famous for his many villainous characters, but Mogambo from Mr India became the most famous among them and along with Amjad Khan’s Gabbar Singh, is considered the most menacing act in Bollywood.

He soon became known for his strange histrionics as a villain and had different get-ups in his films, instilling fear in the minds of viewers. However, he has also played positive supporting roles, one of the most famous of them being Kajol’s father in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

The legendary actor passed away on January 12, 2005, after a battle with blood cancer, aged 72.

