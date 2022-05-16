When Andrew Symonds Aped Munna Bhai, Gabbar Singh on Bigg Boss 5, Leaving Housemates in Splits

Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds passed away on Saturday night, due to a car crash. Symonds was a guest participant in the show Bigg Boss season 5, back in 2011. On the show, in a particular incident, Symonds was seen imitating Sanjay Dutt’s character from Munna Bhai MBBS. While Symonds masqueraded as Munnabhai also known as Murliprasad Sharma, actor Akashdeep Saigal portrayed Arshad Warsi’s character, Circuit. Actor Juhi Parmar also participated in their act.

A YouTube video featured Akashdeep Saigal teaching Andrew Symonds several lines. Symonds copied Saigal line after line and said, “Juhi, dekh teri na apan ko halath samajh mein aareli hai. Juhi repeat after me ‘Mera naam Dewy hai’… Tereko jaadu ki jhappi deneka hai (I can understand your situation. Juhi repeat after me ‘My name is Dewy’…I want to give you a hug)." Their act culminated with the pair sharing an adorable hug.

Advertisement

The 2003 release, Munna Bhai MBBS is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and was backed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The comedy-drama starred Sunil Dutt, Sanjay Dutt, Gracy Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Arshad Warsi, Rohini Hattangadi, and Boman Irani.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Symonds also did the same with Amar Upadhyay and even learned dance steps from stars like Shonali Nagrani and Sunny Leone. The cricketer broke out his dance moves to Dekh Le from Munna Bhai MBBS. Bigg Boss 5 aired on Colors between October, 2011 to January 2012. Industry heavyweights like Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan appeared as hosts for the season while Juhi Parmar won the fifth season.

In another video, Symonds was also seen mimicking Gabbar Singh from Sholay.

Advertisement

Andrew Symonds passed away on the 14th of May, following a single-vehicle auto accident. The 46 year old is survived by his wife and two young children. According to a statement issued by the Queensland Police, the accident happened in Hervey Range Road, about 50 km outside Townsville in northeast Australia, as reported by ESPN.

Andrew Symonds’ death raises the death count of Australian cricket players to three following the deaths of Shane Warne and Rod Marsh who both passed away from heart attacks.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.