When Annu Kapoor Said Priyanka Chopra Refused an Intimate Scene With Him Because...

Annu Kapoor made his debut in the Hindi film industry via an uncredited role in the film Kaala Patthar (1979). He went on to do various memorable roles in several films like Aitraaz, Jolly LLB 2, Vicky Donor and others. The actor has won lots of accolades for his ability to get into the skin of the character, whether negative or positive. This actor was a part of the news in 2011 when he commented on Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra. That comment resulted in a heated exchange between Annu and Priyanka.

Annu and Priyanka had worked in Aitraaz. The duo got a chance to work in the film Saat Khoon Maaf again. Saat Khoon Maaf was based on Ruskin Bond’s book Susanna’s Seven Husbands. In the film, Irrfan Khan, Neil Nitin Mukesh and others enacted the role of those husbands.

Annu had also acted as one of the husbands. According to the media reports, the heated war of words started during the promotions of the film. Annu said that Priyanka refused to do an intimate scene with him in the film. The actor added that this was because he was not good-looking. Anu said that if he had been a hero, Priyanka would have done intimate scenes with him. The actor said Priyanka doesn’t have any problem doing intimate scenes with heroes.

Priyanka reacted to her co-star’s comment saying that if someone wishes to do intimate scenes and pass such nasty comments, then he should act in such films only. Later, Annu put an end to this escalating war of words by saying that he never spoke a word against Priyanka.

Annu stated that people would judge him on his talent and not on whether he was acting as a husband to Priyanka or Meryl Steep. Annu said that Priyanka should not take these things seriously.

