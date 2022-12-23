When Anupama Parameswaran Burst Into Tears While Dubbing 18 Pages Climax Scene

After sharing the screen space in Karthikeya 2, Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran joined forces for Palnati Surya Pratap’s 18 Pages. The Telugu romantic comedy film hit the big screen on Friday, December 23. Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers held a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad to promote the film, with Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun as the chief guest.

Following the pre-release event, Nikhil Siddhartha shared an anecdote from the dubbing session of 18 Pages in a promotional interview for the film. The Arjun Suravaram actor revealed that his co-star Anupama Parameswaran burst into tears while dubbing for the film’s climax scene. Nikhil also shed some light on Anupama’s character in the rom-com and said that it’s quite different in comparison to her role in Karthikeya 2.

The 37-year-old also asserted that the audience will love their on-screen chemistry in 18 Pages. Elaborating on the film’s story, Nikhil Siddhartha revealed that it will not just strike a chord with the youth but also with people of all age groups.

Previously, at the 18 Pages pre-release event, the Karthikeya 2 star got a little emotional while speaking about producer Allu Arvind. He also heaped praises on Sukumar, the writer of 18 pages, for his outstanding filmography. “I am a great admirer of Sukumar movies and now I am feeling glad for participating in the tale he penned," expressed Nikhil.

Besides Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran, 18 Pages also boasts of Dinesh Tej, Ajay, Posani Krishna Murali, and Brahmaji in key roles. The Telugu film has been produced by GA2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings. With music scored by Gopi Sundar, its cinematography and editing have been handled by A Vasanth and Naveen Nooli, respectively.

