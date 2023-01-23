When Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Called Rakhi Sawant ‘Third-Grade Actress’

Bigg Boss 16 is nearing its finale. This season has seen many fights over its long journey. Every year, the reality show brings a lot of drama to new contestants. Hardcore Bigg Boss fans do remember controversial moments from the previous seasons to date. One such moment from season 1 was when Anupamaa fame actress Rupali Ganguly and entertainment queen Rakhi Sawant engaged in a brutal war of words in the first season.

Rupali and Rakhi’s fight was one of the highlights of that season. Both the actresses indulged in an extremely heated argument and catcalled each other. They initially had a great bond, but the friendship turned into bitter fights by the end of the show. During the season, Rupali was called a ‘crybaby’, as she would end up crying after every argument. She shared a great bond with actor-politician Ravi Kishan in the house. But fans used to see the two as more than friends.

By the end of the show, it was revealed that Rakhi was the one who had initiated the rumour. According to India Forum, when Rupali got to know about it, she was in no mood to talk with her fellow contestants during the finale shoot. Rakhi kept following the Anupamaa actress around before the show and kept chatting with her endlessly. She was extremely upset with Rakhi for linking her to Ravi.

Rupali lost her cool and said, “She (Rakhi) had called Rahul names like Anaconda and said some very dirty things about him. I was irritated with her attitude. She is constantly lying and trying to be different from different people. I don’t wish to associate myself with her any more. Rakhi is a third-grade actress."

Rupali is one of the top actresses in the telly world. The storyline of her famous daily soap Anupamaa has touched the hearts of many and has topped the TRP list since it began. Rakhi was recently seen in Bigg Boss Marathi 4.

