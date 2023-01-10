When Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Asked How He'd React If She Got Pregnant

Anurag Kashyap is a man who defines class and elegance. With gritty realistic films that narrate the ground reality of our society being his brand of cinema, the filmmaker is also known to be extremely outspoken. He does not mince his words when it comes to talking on social issues and has often had to face trolling for his words.

Did you know that Anurag is also perhaps one of the coolest dads out there? He shares a very special bond with his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and some of their interactions are open for the public to see that Anurag is the ultimate ‘Daddy Cool’.

Aaliyah has a YouTube channel of her own where she interacts with celebrities and on the occasion of Father’s Day, her guest was none other than her dad Anurag himself. Aaliyah soon asked his dad how he felt about her boyfriend Shane Gregoire. Anurag was all praises for Shane, calling her daughter’s choice perfect. He said that the level of calmness that Shane exhibits at 21 is not found in people aged 40.

Advertisement

In the next question, Aaliyah surprised viewers by asking her dad what his reaction would be if she suddenly announced that she was pregnant. Anurag’s answer won over the audience. He said, “I would ask you do you want to do this? Whatever happens, I will always support you." He further says, “You will always have to pay a price for whatever decision you take, but I will support you." Watch the video here.

Anurag Kashyap most recently directed the movie Dobaara starring Taapsee Pannu. It was a remake of the Spanish science fiction thriller Mirage. Despite positive reviews from critics, it failed at the box office.

Read all the Latest Movies News here