When Anushka Shetty Admitted Casting Couch Existed in Film Industry

The scourge of the casting couch and the debate around it surfaces regularly. Several female actors have talked about its existence in the entertainment industry. Popular Telugu actor Anushka Shetty had also once talked about it.

During the promotions of Nishabdam, Anushka Shetty had said that the casting couch did exist in the industry, but added she had never had to deal with it because of her forthright attitude.

“I accept that it exists in Telugu movies," Anushka had admitted. She also said that she never had to face it, for she was always honest and upfront.

“I’ve always been honest and forthright. The actress must choose between the easy path and less popularity and the tougher road and a long career in the entertainment industry," she had added.

Advertisement

Anushka Shetty has established herself in the hearts of the movie-goers with her acting prowess and powerful screen presence.

The actor garnered widespread acclaim for portraying the role of Devasena in Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. The latter was India’s second highest-grossing film of all time.

Shetty made her acting debut in the Telugu film Super in 2005, for which she was nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Telugu Film. She earned multiple awards for her dual performance in the 2009 dark fantasy film Arundhati, including the Nandi Award, CineMaa Award for Best Actress, and others.

Vedam, Singam, Rudramadevi, Singam II, Size Zero, Vaanam, and Vettaikaran, are among other notable films.

Anushka Shetty’s next film will be directed by Mahesh Babu. P. Naveen Polishetty will be seen sharing the screen with Anushka in the film.

Advertisement

UV Creations, the production company behind Radhe Shyam and Saaho, will bankroll the film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.