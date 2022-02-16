When Arjun Rampal Spoke His Mind on Marrying Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades are not just the coolest couple, but they are also the coolest parents. They have been dating for quite some time and are blissfully enjoying their lives together, which has become even more interesting since the birth of their son, Arik. On social media, the actor frequently posts photos and videos of his son. Gabriella, too, does the same thing. The couple aren’t married yet, and it doesn’t appear like they are in any haste to do so.

Two years after the birth of the baby, Arjun Rampal told Pinkvilla that he knew many people would disagree with his decision to not marry his girlfriend and have a son with her. But, he said, they decided to enjoy the happy moments of their lives without paying attention to what others had to say to them.

On being asked about his plans to marry his girlfriend, Arjun Rampal said that he thinks they are already married since they connect with each other on a deeper level and are perfectly in sync with each other. He also said that they don’t need a piece of paper to prove their relationship to anyone.

“We are already married. Our hearts have connected. What more do you need?. You need a piece of paper to validate it? I don’t think so, and even she doesn’t. She (Gabriella) is the one who is not at all into marriage," Arjun said when asked if he was considering taking the leap just because of societal pressure.

Gabriella, on the other hand, emphasised that, while marriage is a lovely thing, it is not something that everyone should do. It is a question of personal choice, she stated.

Gabriella said,"I think it’s a very beautiful thing. I think it’s great for everybody that wants to do it, but I don’t think everybody has to do it, like anything in life. We can be together and live together for longer than a married couple, but does that make us any less of a couple? No."

Gabriella believes that they are quite stable and protected in their love, and they don’t require any more validation. “But you know otherwise, I think it’s a choice. It’s not even a big deal. We still live together, we are a family and I think the most important part is the family," she added.

Arjun and Gabriella met in 2018 through mutual acquaintances and hit it off right away. Arjun has two daughters – Myra and Mahika – with his first wife Mehr Jesia.

