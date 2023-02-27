Yesteryear actress Asha Parekh was one of the most sought-after actresses during the heyday of her career. From Kati Patang to Teesri Manzil, she remained the most popular face of Hindi cinema during the 1960’s and 70s. Asha’s movie Aaye Din Bahaar Ke also remains one her other most appreciated films to date and her on-screen chemistry with Dharmendra was loved by cine buffs. However, there was a point when both didn’t have any conversation after completing the shoot which worried producer Omprakash Jagatram Mehta the most.

Omprakash was tense when Dharmendra and Asha are not at ease with each other, asking himself how they will share screen space for a romantic scene. He conveyed his apprehensions to Asha while shooting for a sequence in Darjeeling. Despite the assurance by the veteran actress that they would finish their job with perfection, Omprakash insisted she speak with him. Asha has spilled the beans in ABP Ideas of India 2023 Summit.

Advertisement

It seems like Omprakash’s suggestion worked like magic and Dharmendra-Asha’s on-screen chemistry created wonders in the first half of Aaye Din Bahaar Ke. A popular Hindi cinema blockbuster, Aaye Din Bahaar Ke narrated the storyline of Ravi (Dharmendra), an eligible bachelor. He is shown to be head over heels in love with Kanchan (Asha) and soon similar emotions are reciprocated by Kanchan as well. They are about to get engaged but then an unfortunate twist occurs which creates difficulties in their life. This film was loved by the cine buffs because of the acting performances, a feel-good vibe and chartbusters like Mera Mehboob Hai Bemisaal, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke and others. According to film magazine Box Office India, this film became a box office hit and stood 7th in the box office collection list that year.

Apart from this incident with Dharmendra during the shoot of Aaye Din Bahaar Ke, Asha reminisced about a similar experience with her co-stars like Jeetendra. They collaborated on hit films like Naya Raasta (1970), Caravan (1971), Udhar Ka Sindur (1975) and others. Asha said that both of them didn’t share a word throughout the shooting of their first film until there were scenes which involved both of them.

Read all the Latest Movies News here