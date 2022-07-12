When Ashu Reddy Posted A Screenshot Of Her Video Call With 'Arjun Reddy'

Bigg Boss 3 and Bigg Boss OTT Telugu fame Ashu Reddy never misses a chance to surprise her fans. The actress is very active on social media and keeps posting her latest pictures and videos on Instagram.

Recently, a picture resurfaced on the internet and created a lot of buzz. In the photograph, she was seen speaking with superstar Vijay Devarkonda over a video call. Netizens are shocked to see the picture. Everyone is wondering when these two have talked on a video call.

Advertisement

The screenshot shows Ashu in a very casual look wearing a black top paired with a white cap. On the other hand, Vijay can be seen in full formal attire. The caption of the picture says, “Ashu Reddy with Arjun Reddy."

Apart from this, the actress is known for her viral videos on Instagram. Recently, she posted a reel where she wore a black studded bikini top paired with high-rise baby pink pants. She flaunted this outfit for a yacht party.

The video has received over 6 lakh views and more than 54,000 users have liked this reel. The comments section of the video is filled with compliments.

Advertisement

Talking about the superstar, Devarkonda will be seen in a pan-India project called Liger. The movie marks the first collaboration between Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. Additionally, it will be the first Indian film to feature a cameo from boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Deverakonda will play the role of an MMA fighter in the movie, which is being jointly made by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. This year, Liger will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on August 25.

The foot-tapping dance number with Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, who lit up the dance floor with their moves, was released on Monday by the filmmakers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.