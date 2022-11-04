When Athiya Shetty Embarrassed Her Dad Suniel Shetty After Watching Gopi Kishen

Athiya Shetty, the daughter of Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, has not exactly had a very happening acting career so far. Although she won the award for Best Debutante for her maiden 2015 film Hero opposite Sooraj Pancholi, her career graph did not take off past that. She did 3 films since, none of which helped her career. In recent times, she has been in the news for her relationship with cricketer KL Rahul. She is going to celebrate her 30th birthday on October 5 and on that occasion, here is a little anecdote from her childhood days, an incident that left her dad Suniel Shetty embarrassed.

Suniel shared about this incident in an earlier interview with Hindustan Times. The story is from the mid-90s when the hit film Gopi Kishen had just been released. If you remember well, Suniel Shetty had a double role in the film as twin brothers, separated in childhood. One of the dialogues of the film ‘Mere do do baap’ (I have two fathers) became famous among the audience. It was spoken by the son of one of the twin brothers after he spots both identical brothers together and is confused.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

While the dialogue may have been a hit, it became a source of embarrassment for Suniel as Athiya, merely 3 years old at that time, started repeating the line, both at home and in public, Suniel said that he never thought that the dialogue would become so iconic and said that fans often repeated the line when they saw him. However, when Athiya started saying it too, Suniel had to make her stop saying it. “No Athiya, it is not funny," he used to say to his daughter.

Advertisement

Suniel also wondered in the same interview about where the child actor who had shot to fame with the dialogue was. The kid was not seen in any other movie again.

Read all the Latest Movies News here