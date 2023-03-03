Actress Ayesha Takia came into the limelight after appearing in the Salman Khan-starrer action thriller film, Wanted. She has been away from the silver screens for many years now. Ayesha has appeared in many popular movies, including Taarzan The Wonderful Car, Dil Maange More, Socha Na Tha, Shaadi No 1, Dor, and Pathshaala. Fans always praised her for her beauty and acting skills, but Ayesha disappeared from the film industry suddenly. According to reports, she moved away from the spotlight after getting married. Ayesha tied the knot with entrepreneur Farhan Azmi in 2009. Let’s take a look at the duo’s love story.

Ayesha Takia was only 23 years old when she married Farhan Azmi, a restaurateur in Mumbai. Ayesha first met Farhan when she was just 19. According to reports, she used to visit Farhan’s hotel often. They started out as friends and then got into a relationship. Since 2005 they have been dating each other, but they never accepted it publicly.

The duo kept their relationship hidden from the limelight. Later in 2009, Ayesha got married to Farhan, converted to Islam, and started using ‘Azmi’ in her surname. Everyone was blown when the actress decided to leave her promising career and get married. Before dating Farhan, Ayesha Takia reportedly dated Manisha Koirala’s brother Siddharth Koirala and Amisha Patel’s brother Ashmit Patel.

Ayesha is now living a happy married life and has completed 14 years of togetherness with her husband. She is away from the entertainment industry but is very active on social media. She often shares her whereabouts with her fans. The actress welcomed a baby boy in 2013 and named him Mikail.

Ayesha was last seen in the Hindi-language romantic drama movie, Mod. The film was directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and also featured Rannvijay Singh, Raghubir Yadav, Tanvi Azmi, and Anant Mahadevan in pivotal roles. The movie hit the theatres on October 14, 2011. According to recent reports, Ayesha wants to work in films again.

