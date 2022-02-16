When Bappi Lahiri Described This Song From Disco Dancer As ‘Gold’

One of the veteran artists of the Indian music industry, Bappi Lahiri, passed away earlier on Wednesday, leaving fans and well-wishers in mourning. The music composer is credited for bringing the disco genre to the country. In one of his Instagram posts from 2021, Bappi reminisced about his classic disco composition, Auva Auva Koi Yahan Nache, which was sung by Usha Uthup.

The singer had re-shared a commercial starring actress Deepika Padukone who grooved to his classic music composition. With Uthap’s unique sturdy voice singing the bop number and the groovy disco beats, Deepika and other models in the commercial promoted a clothing line. Bappi had shared the commercial on Instagram and had written in the caption, “This Song will Never Get G-old. Amazing commercial."

Commenting on the post, one of the fans had complimented the musician,"Evergreen song Sir. Thank you so very much for all the amazing songs with incredible music." Another fan had said," It’s your song Bappi Lahiri sir, it will never get old." For one fan, it was “super duper hit music."

Bappi is credited as the pioneer in the Indian disco genre which was inspired by the western music trends at the time. Auva Auva is quite similar to the 1980s disco song Killed the Radio Star by English band The Buggles. The song Auva Auva was part of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s iconic film Disco Dancer which was released in 1982. Auva Auva was picturised on Karan Razdan and Kalpana Iyer.

Besides this track, the 1982 movie also included some other memorable tracks like Jimmy Jimmy sung by Parvati Khan, and the title song Disco Dancer sung by Bappi Lahiri. The title track featured Mithun in his iconic silver disco costume as he danced to the zesty beats composed by Bappi.

