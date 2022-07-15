When Bollywood Actors Were Sent to Jail For Charges Ranging From Rape to Drug Abuse

From hit and run to the abetment of suicide cases, the Hindi film industry’s image has suffered a blot for many reasons. This image worsened with the recent arrest of Singer Daler Mehndi in the 2003 human trafficking case. This article curates all those actors who had to serve a jail term for some or other reason.

Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was held guilty by a trial court for killing one man with his SUV after a night out drinking on September 28, 2002. Salman’s Toyota Land Cruiser had crashed into five men. These five people were sleeping outside a bakery in Bandra. This judgment was finally overturned by the Bombay High Court acquitted him of all charges.

Sooraj Pancholi

An abetment of suicide case was filed against Sooraj Pancholi over the death of actress Jiah Khan. Jiah died by suicide in the year 2013. Sooraj faced allegations by Jiah’s mother Rabia. He had to spend some time in jail as well.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay had to serve some time in jail after the Supreme Court sentenced him to five years in prison. He was jailed for his involvement in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case. Sanjay was arrested and charged under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act. He was freed from jail after completing his term on February 25, 2016.

Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau). He was charged under laws related to “possession, consumption and sale of illegal substances". He had to spend nearly three weeks in jail. These charges were dropped later on citing a lack of evidence. This case made a lot of headlines with several twists. A key witness had also alleged that he was forced to sign blank papers at NCB’s office.

Shiney Ahuja

Shiney Ahuja was accused of raping his maid. Following these allegations, he was sentenced to 7 years in prison. His maid backed off from her statement later but the judge relied on FIR in the case.

