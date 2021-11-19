When BTS' Jimin Pretended to Be Suga and RM's Girlfriend to Help Them Compose a Freestyle Rap

There is no doubt that the seven members of BTS are immensely talented, not just in terms of being musical artists but also being one of the hilarious groups as well. The appearance of the septet: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook on several public platforms has shown how they share a close bond.

A fine example of this is when the group appeared as a guest on Super Junior's Kiss the Radio show. During the episode, Suga was asked to compose a freestyle rap for his hypothetical girlfriend who was upset with him for not contacting her the entire day. The 28-year-old music producer asked the host a couple of questions regarding the hypothetical situation so that he could add more realistic elements to his composition. That is when fellow member and vocalist Jimin came into Suga’s rescue and decided to pretend to be the rapper’s girlfriend and acted his part out.

Sticking to his role, Jimin asked Suga, “Oppa, how could you do this to me? How could you not answer my calls all day? Is it because you're pale?” The rapper was in stitches as he saw Jimin turn into his hypothetical girlfriend. Responding to Jimin’s acting, Suga surrendered and said that he is scared, "I don't think I can do it. I have a fear of doing it.”

The host then asked group leader RM to compose the freestyle rap inspired by Jimin’s acting. Considering the enterprising nature of RM, the 27-year old immediately started with the rap which went like, “Yo! Why are you mad? You can't be doing this right now. I'm placating you,” he said, in his rap style. Indulging into RM’s rap, Jimin then added his own element to the rap as he said, "Who are you?" RM responded in his typical swagger, "I am Rap Monster."

