Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan is creating new records at the box office. The hard work and dedication that went into the film’s making is reaping results. Pathaan has been well-received by audiences of all age groups. The film’s director Siddharth Anand recently spoke about the making. He spoke about the challenges he had to face, and the role the Dubai govt played while shooting the now widely-acclaimed film.

Burj Khalifa Boulevard was closed for the shoot of the film, for the first time ever. According to the director, the toughest job was to execute a fight scene on a moving train. The plane sequence was also shot, for which Burj Khalifa road had to be closed. Siddharth said that even no Hollywood movie has been able to do this. Shooting such a sequence seemed impossible to the director, but with the help of Dubai police and their government, the scene was filmed. To ensure no problem occurs while the shoot was on, circulars were issued by the govt for the scene to be completed successfully.

As the boulevard was closed, Siddharth was informed by his friends in Dubai about the closure. But little did they know that the reason was the shoot of the film Pathaan. As and when his friends came to know about the actual reason, they were surprised. Acknowledging the contribution of the Dubai govt, the director said that this would not have been possible without their wholehearted support.

John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana are also part of the film, which was released in the theatres on January 25.

