When Cardi B’s Ex Stole Her USD 20,000: 'He Took My Money And Didn’t Answer The Phone...'

American rapper Cardi B is known for being her unfiltered self when it comes to expressing herself. The Bodak Yellow rapper, during her recent interview, opened up about her bitter experience with her ex-boyfriend in the past. She recalled that her ex-boyfriend stole her USD 20,000 dollars when she was young.

The 29-year-old rapper revealed the same on Angela Yee’s ‘Lip Service’ podcast Tuesday. As reported by Page Six, Cardi B said, “When I was 20 years old … I used to say this so much: ‘I’m 20 years old, and I have USD 20,000.’ And that used to hype me up ’cause I worked hard for it."

Things turned upside down for her when she counted the money one day and realised that there was only USD 1,000 left.

She told Yee, “This person took my money. He took my money and did not answer the phone for the whole day [when I called to ask about it]. I was going insane, and then he was like, ‘Yeah, I took the money because I am in California getting [weed to sell]."

The Money rapper shared that she was left “traumatised" by the incident. She also said it made her decide not to date “broke boys" anymore.

When Yee asked whether she ever got the money back, Cardi replied, “This person gave me back like USD 4,000, talking about the weed. … Like, that traumatised me. I can’t. See, I am getting shaky [now]."

As for her personal life, the Rodeo singer secretly married her rapper husband, Offset in September 2017. They share two children together: a 3-year-old daughter Kulture, and a 10-month-old son Wave.

Cardi B who recently released a new single, ‘Hot Sh*t,’ held an ‘Ask Cardi’ Q&A session with her fans to celebrate it. During the session, the rapper dropped a bunch of bombs, including her BTS bias. The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker is a long-time BTS ARMY, and when a fan asked who her favourite member is, she responded with a photo of Jimin.

In the K-pop world, a bias is a favourite member of a fan in the band they love. It is clear how serious Cardi B is about her love for BTS. After learning about her bias, BTS fans are now hoping for a collaboration between Cardi B and Jimin, one of the four vocalists in BTS

However, the rapper had previously revealed that she’s not the South Korean group’s biggest fan in her household, it is her three-year-old daughter, Kulture.

In a 2021 interview with Variety, Cardi B had shared that there are few things Kulture loves more than jamming out to BTS. “I like BTS a lot, but let me tell you something. My daughter likes BTS a lot a lot. Like, ‘Mommy, mommy, put [on] the song.’ And it’s like, I already know what she’s talking about," she had said.

