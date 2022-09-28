When Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee Asha Parekh Said She Didn't Regret Not Getting Married

Yesteryear actress Asha Parekh, who once ruled a million hearts decades back, has been conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award. She will be handed the award on September 30. The legendary actress was once among the most popular actresses in the country appearing in super hit movies like Dil Deke Dekho, Teesri Manzil, Love in Tokyo and Kati Patang.

While Asha Parekh has enthralled fans across generations, the one question that all fans have always had is why the actress never married. It goes without saying that with her beauty and charm, she must have got a lot of admiration from men and thus her decision to stay unmarried her whole life baffles many.

However, while appearing for a photo shoot for a magazine earlier this year, 79-year-old Asha Parekh said that she has absolutely no regrets about not getting married. However, she did say that she would have loved to get married. She would have loved to live a married life and raise children of her own.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

However, she believes that marriage was probably not in her destiny and since it was not meant to be, she does not regret it now.

Advertisement

Asha Parekh was reported to have been in love with a top-league married filmmaker back in the day, which she has even acknowledged in various interviews over the years. She has maintained that she did not go ahead with the relationship because she did not want to be the ‘homewrecker’ for a married man. She has also said that she had gained a reputation of being unapproachable which led to many hesitating to ask her hand for marriage.

Even though Asha Parekh has been away from the screen for years, she still maintains a strong bond with her contemporaries, notably Waheeda Rahman and Vyjayanthimala, in whose company she is often spotted.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here