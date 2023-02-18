There is no denying the fact that many renowned celebrities in the film industry have doppelgangers. While many of them fade in oblivion, few manage to receive the spotlight out of sheer luck and hard work. Among these duplicates, cine buffs will surely know the name of Kishore Anand Bhanushali, the lookalike of late renowned actor Dev Anand. In a recent interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Kishore took a stroll down the memory lane and recalled how he met the legendary actor in 1991.

Dev Anand was impressed with Kishore’s work after watching his film Dil, directed by Indra Kumar and called him in his office. The Johny Mera Naam actor told Kishore that he was floored by his acting. The Jewel Thief actor also asked him how many films he was working in at the time. When Kishore said that he has 10-12 films in the pipeline, Dev Anand requested that he should help him in getting some movies as well. At that point, Dev had told him that he had only 2 films in hand.

Kishore was left awestruck by the humble attitude showcased by the iconic actor-director. He was extremely nervous with this easy going nature displayed by the legend of the Hindi film industry. Kishore was apprehensive about what he would talk about with one of the most charismatic actors in the film industry. He finally gathered some courage and expressed desire to work alongside Dev Anand in a film.

Unfortunately, his wish remained unfulfilled as just two months after the meeting, Dev Anand passed away on December 3, 2011, following a cardiac arrest in London.

Kishore was devastated by Dev Anand’s demise, but kept on essaying cameos in many Hindi films like Khanjar and Jism Farosh. But, he could rise to fame only after the success of shows Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. Kishore plays Police Commissioner Resham Pal Singh in these shows. While portraying this role, he always manages to imbibe some mannerisms of Dev Anand, which makes him one of the most admired characters.

