When Dhanush Was Mocked For His Looks, Called Taxi Driver on Kaadhal Konden Sets

An old interview of Dhanush is doing the rounds on the internet these days. In the interview, Dhanush is talking about his early days as an actor and the humiliation he faced because of his dad Kasthuri Raja.

He said that on the sets of his movie Kaadhal Konden, he was mocked by the crew for his appearance and called a taxi driver and an auto driver. He said that nobody wanted to believe that he was the hero and instead acknowledged only Sudeep. He said that he felt extremely humiliated at the time. The actor said that he came into films because of his dad and this humiliation made him angry at his father.

Dhanush and his wife Aishwarya announced their separation a few weeks ago on social media to their fans’ shock. Both released a statement that said, “Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwarya and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Nama Shivaya! Spread love, D."

The declaration, which came on January 17, had shocked their fans and friends. The two have two sons, Yatra and Linga.

Last year, after winning the National Award for Best Actor, Dhanush had shared a picture with his father-in-law Rajinikanth and written on Instagram, “To win a National Award for best actor on the same stage where my Thalaivar was winning the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award was just indescribable. thank you to the national award jury for bestowing me with this honour. also thank you to the press and media for your constant support."

Reciprocating the affection, Rajinikanth had also called Dhanush “a good father and husband" at the Kala music launch back in 2018.

