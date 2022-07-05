When Dilip Kumar Talked About His Legacy And Who Will Carry It Forward

Dilip Kumar needs no introduction in the world of cinema. Many were waiting for his kids to carry forward his legacy. However, Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu didn’t have kids of their own. Kumar had many nieces and nephews, but no one entered the film industry to carry forward his legacy.

In 2012, Dilip Kumar, in an interview with Hindustan Times, talked about the same and said that he believes that his legacy will be carried forward by young actors. He said, “It would have been great if we had our own kids. But we have no regrets. We are both submissive to the will of God. As for incompleteness, I must tell you that neither Saira nor I can complain of a lack of contentment. It is enough for us that we have our families to share our happiness and our small dismays with. Mine is a large family, with so many nieces and nephews and their families of growing kids speaking the language of today, which is as bewildering as it is befitting the times they are living in. Saira’s is a small family comprising her brother Sultan and his kids and grandchildren."

When asked about who will carry forward his legacy, Kumar said, “I already see so many actors eager to carry forward what I established in my time. When a bright young actor comes up to me and says, ‘Sir, I wish to follow your work and walk the path you paved for us with your foresight,’ I am filled with a sense of awe and gratitude to the Almighty for having taken me through the paces of finding my way in a profession I had no preparation to be in."

Dilip Kumar had a unique style and many young actors learned the art from the legendary actor. Shah Rukh Khan’s acting skills were also compared with that of Dilip Kumar. Many had started saying that SRK will carry Dilip Kumar’s legacy forward.

