When Disha Patani Revealed No Guys Ever Found Her Hot: 'No One Flirts With Me'

Disha Patani is among the hottest B-Town divas. Her sculpted physique is indeed enviable. In a 2019 interview, Disha shared that from growing up years until now, no guy ever told her that she is hot or even flirted with her. “In my entire life, no guy has come up to me and said that they find me hot. No one flirts with me; they have not even attempted to do so," she told DNA India.

Rubbishing the possibility that the guys were scared of her, Disha confessed that she has been a bit of a tomboy during her childhood. The actor shares that her dad raised her like a boy. Disha even wore short hair until she was in the ninth grade. “It is only when I went to the 10th grade that I started growing my hair. I was also an introvert. In school, I was a quiet student and confined myself to the last bench," she stated.

During the interaction, Disha also reacted to Salman Khan’s compliments. Disha and Salman have worked together in two films, Bharat and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. In an interview, Salman had called Disha “pretty" and “hardworking." “Oh did he? Why don’t more people come and tell me this sort of a thing?" Disha said.

Calling him kind, the actor said it is so sweet of him to say such a thing. Disha mentioned that she has observed so many people approaching Salman for various things, and the superstar never turns down a single person. Mentioning that he is a “family-oriented person", Disha recalled how Salman, during the shoot, would always call for food from his home and feed all of them.

