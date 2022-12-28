When Fans Misbehaved With Zeenat Aman During Satyam Shivam Sundaram’s Screening

Legendary actress Zeenat Aman ruled the 70s and 80s in the Hindi film industry with several hits like Insaf Ka Tarazu, Hare Rama Hare Krishna and others. The flamboyant actress was also appreciated for her acting prowess in the iconic film Satyam Shivam Sundaram. There is an unfortunate incident remembered in this film as well. A screening of Satyam Shivam Sundaram was organised at the Regal Theatre (now closed permanently), Connaught Place.

In a sad turn of events, she was mistreated by some of the spectators who assembled for the screening. This infuriated Zeenat and she shouted for help. Lead actor Shashi Kapoor was extremely furious at this shameless act and warned the viewers strictly to stay within their limits.

After facing this dismal moment, organisers immediately called the police officials who evicted the people trespassing in cinemas without paying for tickets. After this help from the administration, the screening could be held without any disturbance. Over the years, Satyam Shivam Sundaram has acquired a cult classic status in Hindi cinema.

At the time of release, there was a huge controversy over Zeenat’s outfit which was a wet see-through Sari. It was considered an extremely bold step by Zeenat to wear this outfit for her role Rupa in Satyam Shivam Sundaram. Considering the conservative outlook of those times, actresses were quite apprehensive about wearing this outfit. There were reports that actresses like Vidya Sinha, Hema Malini and Dimple Kapadia rejected Rupa’s role because it involved a lot of skin show.

However, Zeenat took her chances and even went to meet Raj Kapoor, Satyam Shivam Sundaram’s filmmaker decked up in the character of Rupa. The moment Raj saw her, he finalised that only she will play the role of Rupa. And the rest, as we know, is history.

Satyam Shivam Sundaram narrates the story of Rupa (Zeenat Aman) who grew up being cursed as unlucky in her birth village. Rupa’s mother died during childbirth and then a kitchen accident leaves half of her face disfigured.

