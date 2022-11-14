When Fatima Sana Shaikh Found She Was Suffering From Epilepsy

Epilepsy is one ailment that can affect anyone, irrespective of age, sex or ethnic background. As November marks National Epilepsy Awareness Month, Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who also suffers from it, raised awareness about the disease through social media. On Sunday, November 13, the Dangal star shared her experiences and also asked others suffering from it to share theirs on Instagram.

Elaborating on her own experience, when a follower asked her how she discovered that she had epilepsy, Fatima said it was during the shooting of Dangal. “I came to know about my epilepsy while shooting for Dangal. I had an episode during practice, lost my senses and opened my eyes in the hospital. I kept ignoring it for the first 5 years. But now I have to be careful about it," shared the 30-year-old.

Fatima also said that ever since she discovered it, she does not hide it from her directors. She added saying she reveals her condition in advance to every filmmaker before signing a project. The Thar actress further mentioned that she has received immense support from directors and friends and colleagues from the industry, and she has now overcome her fear of the disease.

Fatima also burst the myth around epilepsy that one needs to smell a shoe to come back to their senses after an episode. She appealed to her fans to not do it if anyone they know had a seizure.

On the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen in the neo-noir crime thriller Thar, alongside Anil Kapoor and Harshavardhan Kapoor. She will soon be seen playing the role of Indira Gandhi in the upcoming film Sam Bahadur, which is currently in the filming phase. Besides Sam Bahadur, Fatima also has Dhak Dhak in her kitty.

