When Gauri Sawant's Was Told That Sushmita Sen Would Play Her in Taali

Sushmita Sen made a terrific comeback to the screen with Aarya and now she is all set for another OTT release, named Taali. The film is Gauri Sawant’s autobiography and Sushmita will be seen playing her role in this film.

The actress recently shared Taali’s first poster depicting her in Gauri Sawant’s appearance. She was dressed in a crimson green saree with a large maroon bindi on her forehead. While sharing the picture she wrote, “Taali! Bajaungi nahi, bajwayungi! (I won’t clap but will make others do so) First, look at Shree Gauri Sawant. Nothing makes me more proud and grateful than to portray this beautiful person and bring her story to the world! Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity! I love you guys."

Gauri shared a picture of herself with the producer Afeefa Nadiadwala Sayed and the actress Sushmita Sen and wrote, “We are originally women… and now you going to play my role in it is a great coincidence. This is a great honour in my society, salute for your courage" in Marathi.

In an interview, when asked if she knew who would play her role. She said, “I had no idea who would play my role. I thought some south actor or actress would play my role. When I was told Sushmita Sen’s name, I laughed. Her Chunri Chunri song kept coming to my mind. I really couldn’t believe that she would be playing my role at first. But after signing contracts, I was convinced."

Further, she said, “It is a very big thing to make a biopic, especially on the life of a transgender and that too Sushmita Sen is playing my role."

For those of you who don’t know Gauri Sawant has been working for the transgender community for many years. She is involved in many social activities and also does important work for sex workers. More than 500 transgenders have been brought together by Gauri Sawant.

