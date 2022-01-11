When Hyun Bin Was Eager To Work With Son Ye-jin In Crash Landing On You: 'I Wanted To Breathe The Same Air As Her'

For most Hallyu fans, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s Crash Landing On You was their gateway into K-dramas. The K-drama premiered in December 2019 and ran until February 2020 with its last and final episode recording a viewership of 23.249 percent, the highest in the history of South Korean channel tvN at that point. Although many watched the series on Netflix, much after the show ended, they fell in love with Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s chemistry.

In January 2021, fans learned that not just them but Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin also fell in love with each other after the show ended. Dispatch Korea revealed that they were dating and soon, Son Ye-jin confirmed the same in an Instagram post. However, Hyun Bin had previously hinted at his admiration for Son Ye-jin in an interview in 2019.

Speaking with Esquire Korea, a few months before Crash Landing On You began filming, Hyun Bin said he was determined to work with Son Ye-jin again. He said he wanted to share the same space as her again and even breathe the same air as her. At that point, the duo had already worked in the film Negotiation.

“There are times when I feel great charm and thrill from seeing the actor opposite me show unexpected acting. There’s also a thrill to my own reaction to that acting. While filming ‘The Negotiation,’ I saw that in Son Ye-jin, so I thought, ‘I want to try working with her again.’ At the time, [we had filmed separately], so I wanted to try acting with her in the same space, making eye contact, and breathing the same air, and that opportunity came quickly," he said.

Soon, Crash Landing On You premiered and we witnessed how perfect they are together! Here’s hoping they reunite for yet another project or maybe, return with Crash Landing On You 2.

