'When I Went for Shoot...': Sonali Patil Remembers How her Mother Always had her Back

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 fame Sonali Patil has shared a touching picture with her mother on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2022.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Sonali mentioned, “Whatever it is, it’s because of you. I still remember when I used to go for auditions secretly because my dad didn’t like it; when I went for a shoot in Kolhapur, you stood by like a friend. That’s why I like to call it a happy friendship.

“You know you have a very close friend but there is only one day to express feelings towards women so today I am telling everyone about it," the actor said.

The picture has received over 14,000 likes, with Sonali’s fans wishing the actor and her mother a happy women’s day.

Here is the link to the post:

“Sona, you are my idol. I admire your positivity, happiness, and you tackle every problem with your sunshine smile. Happy women’s day dear. Love you," commented a netizen on the post. Several Instagram users also posted the heart emoji in the comments section.

Sonali Patil is a popular Marathi TV actor who has appeared in serials like Julta Julta Jultay Ki, Vaiju No.1, Devmanus among others. She was also known for her TikTok videos before the banning of the platform in India.

She made her debut in the entertainment industry with the serial Julta Julta Jultay ki in which she portrayed the role of Rekha. The serial showcases the love story of Vijay and Apoorva.

Sonali has also appeared in the Marathi film Aaron in which she played Swastika Mukharji. The plot of the film focuses on Babu, a fifteen-year-old boy who embarks on an unprecedented journey with his uncle to Paris to meet his mother.

The actor has also modelled for clothing brands like Panache- The Rental Boutique and The Elan by Swapnaa Raut.

