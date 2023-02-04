From soulful melodies to foot-tapping peppy numbers, Ilaiyaraaja’s music compositions have always left the audience mesmerised. He is a prominent and most adored Indian musician of all times. Ilaiyaraaja is also known to be highly possessive about the music that he has composed in all these years. Now, after several years, it has come to light that he is so obsessed with his own works that he used one of his songs for two Tamil films.

He had used the composition of his song Asaya Kathula from the film Johnny for the song Rathiri Unakkena Aadatuma from the movie Vasanthame Varuga. At that time, there were not many platforms available for conserving music, so it seems the listeners could not identify this.

But, it hardly matters for the music lovers as both compositions were superhit. Movie buffs lauded the track Asaya Kathula. They also praised veteran singer Sripathi Panditaradhyula Sailaja and wrote that this number was one of her career best.

Rathiri Unakkena Aadatuma also gained immense popularity. Tamil actress Archana’s electrifying moves were also in perfect sync with Ilaiyaraaja’s music.

Ilayaraaja was recently in news for his music in the upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Custody, directed by Venkat Prabhu. He has collaborated with his extremely talented son Yuvan Shankar Raja to curate music for this album. Backed by Srinivasaa Chitturi under Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner, Custody will release on May 12.

Ilaiyaraaja is going to perform live at Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad, on February 26. The live concert will feature an ensemble of 100 musicians on stage, and is expected to attract over 20,000 people to witness the spectacular event and savour the magic of his music. On February 25, prior to a day to the live concert, well-known music directors and professional playback singers will render maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s composed music and songs from movies. This gala celebration will be attended by eminent personalities from Telugu film industry.

