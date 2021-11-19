'When in Doubt, Dance': Jeev Majha Guntala Fame Yogita Chavan Shares Video

Popular Marathi television show Jeev Majha Guntala fame Yogita Chavan, who plays the lead role of Antara in the series, recently shared a dance video on social media. The dance video was appreciated by the netizens and went viral on social media. In the video, the actor is seen dancing energetically in a turquoise-coloured top and black jeggings on Badshah’s song Jugnu.

Sharing the video on Instagram with her fans, the actress wrote, “When in doubt… Dance."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CWV6zGwIYU1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Fans are pouring love in the comments section of the post. One fan, praising the actor said, “Favorite act Antara."

Jeev Majha Guntala is one of the most popular series on the small screen, streaming on the Colors channel. The show has become very popular among the Marathi masses in a short period. Antara and Malhar have quickly become the favourite pair of viewers.

With this series, Yogita has received much love from people and has become a household name. The series has given Yogita a new identity. This is Yogita’s first series wherein she is playing the female lead.

The character Antara in the show has been shown as a hard-working young woman, who drives an auto rickshaw to make ends meet, while also pursuing her studies. But the story takes a turn when, as her fate would have it, she must marry a man she despises.

Earlier, Yogita has acted in many series, including Bapmanus, Jadubai Jorat. In 2019, she played an important role in Sony Marathi’ Navri Mile Navryala. She has also acted in the Hindi series Bhakarwadi.

Yogita Chavan made her acting debut in the Marathi film industry with Gavathi in 2018. The actor has been active in the entertainment industry since 2016.

