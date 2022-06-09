When is BTS' New Album Proof Releasing, Where to Stream and All Other Details You Need to Know

They are one of the biggest musical acts in the world and this week BTS will be coming out with their much-awaited album Proof. The South Korean band comprising seven members Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, RM, V, Suga, and J-Hope will be releasing some new and old music this Friday.

Release Date

The anthology album of the Grammy-nominated band will be released on audio streaming platforms on June 10, i.e. Friday. The timing of release is said to be 1 pm KST which means in India the album will be available from 9:30 am on Friday.

Where to stream

The upcoming album can be streamed in all the major audio streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Play. BTS has partnered with Spotify to promote the album. The septet has been sharing some insights into their hit songs throughout their nine-year long music career.

Tracklist

Last month, BTS had also shared the list of tracks that will be included in Proof. In a statement to Billboard, BigHit Music, the band’s management group, had said that the anthology album embodies the history of BTS and will mark the beginning of a new chapter. As a band that has been active for nine years, Proof will be BTS’ way of looking back on their endeavours. The statement added, “The anthology album Proof that consists of three XCDs include many different tracks, including three all-new tracks, that reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present, and future of BTS.”

Music Video

BTS will be releasing the music video of their new single from the song “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).” The teasers for the music video have already left fans intrigued and eager.

The K-pop band will also be performing Proof live on June 13, which marked their ninth debut anniversary.

