When Jaya Bachchan Had a Tiff With Rajesh Khanna on Sets of Bawarchi

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan will celebrate her 74th birthday on April 9. She has worked with many big stars of Bollywood and even the legendary directors like Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Satyajit Ray have praised Jaya Bachchan’s acting.

Jaya Bachchan, who is now a Rajya Sabha MP after a long career in film industry, is known for her strong views on different issues. Once she also had responded strongly to superstar Rajesh Khanna without mincing her words. The incident from the sets of 1972 film Bawarchi makes her laugh whenever she recalls it.

On one day, when Rajesh Khanna saw Jaya Bachchan spending time with Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Bawarchi he asked her not to waste her time with the actor. Kaka reportedly said that Amitabh Bchchan had no future in the film industry. Jaya was surprised and angry after hearing the superstar’s comments. She replied back saying that the person whom he is shouting at would rule the industry one day.

Amitabh Bachchan was a voice over artist, narrating the titles and credits in the films during those days. Rajesh Khanna was the superstar of Bollywood and he was dominating the box office with blockbuster hits one after another. Other actors and newcomers did not stand a chance against him.

Bawarchi, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, is one of those masterpieces starring Rajesh Khanna whose magic fails to fade away even after 50 years of its release. The film is remembered for its plot, evergreen dialogues and direction. The musical comedy revolves around a plot where the Sharma family is in search of a good cook. Raghu, played by Rajesh Khanna, joins the family and helps the family remain united. Jaya Bachchan played the female lead in the film.

However, the prophecy of Jaya Bachchan on the sets of Bawarchi became true and Amitabh Bachchan ruled the industry in the coming years.

This was just one instance where both the stars, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna, had some differences. But , later both of them delivered two hits, Anand (1971) and Namak Haram (1973).

