When Jayesh Chandrakant Chavan Pulled Prank On Hruta Durgule While Shooting Timepass 3

Marathi actress Hruta Durgule-starrer much-anticipated Timepass 3 is all set to hit the theatres on July 29. Its star cast was seen promoting the film recently in an interview. During this interview, Manmeet Pem revealed how Jayesh Chandrakant Chavan pulled a prank on Hruta Durgule during the song Sai Tujha Lekaru. Manmeet said that it was decided that Hruta would not be in this number. And then Jayesh said that it would be fun shooting for the song.

Other cast members started laughing as they remembered the incident. Hruta was asked by the host about her reaction to this incident. The Strawberry Shake actress said that initially, she was shocked but it sort of served as an ice-breaker between cast members. Hruta was initially tense about how she would get into the skin of her character. After this prank, she felt relaxed. As the Durva actress finished speaking, she thanked Jayesh for making her feel comfortable on set.

The Phulpakharu actress also talked about her experience when she was offered Timepass 3. According to Hruta, she was just done with the wrap-up party of Timepass 3 when director Ravi Jadhav called her. Ravi explained to her that he was making the third installment of Timepass. She also explained the character of Pallavi. Hruta recalled Ravi telling her that Pallavi is quite similar in demeanour to Dagdu. Initially, she was apprehensive about doing this film. After Priyadarshan Jadhav approached her with a script, she couldn’t say no.

Manmeet and Prathamesh Parab brought out some really hilarious moments with their comic timing in this interview. Actor Onkar Raut also talked about the brilliant off-screen chemistry shared by the cast from Timepass 1.

Apart from these actors, Rakesh Bhavsar and Bhau Kadam are other artists in this film. Timepass 3 is bankrolled by Athaansh Communication and Zee Studios. Its music and trailer have already struck a chord with audiences.

