When Jr NTR Apologised to Ramya Krishnan While Shooting For a Song in Student No 1

Remember the time when inappropriate touches were the headlines in the industry? Though the incident which we are talking about made no such headlines still Pan-India star Jr NTR apologised to the lead actress at the time.

In 2001, Student number 1, starring Jr NTR, was released. The actor was shooting for a song with Ramya Krishnan and gave his hundred percent. While doing so, the actor thought he touched the actress inappropriately and immediately apologised after the shot. He said, “I’m sorry if I misbehaved." But Ramya Krishnan laughed at NTR’s words and said “No! It’s nothing like that. Don’t imagine anything. You danced brilliantly and I did it with double enthusiasm."

On the work front, the actor recently appeared in SS Rajamouli’s masterpiece RRR along with Ram Charan. Apart from them, Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt also appeared in cameo roles. It chronicles the journey of two illustrious revolutionaries far from their homes.

Following their journey, they return home and begin the 1920s war against British colonialists. The movie made over 1,132 crores during its theatrical run, making it the second-highest-grossing movie in India and the third-highest-grossing Indian movie worldwide.

Apart from that, Koratala Siva is collaborating with Junior NTR. The actor is looking forward to the 30th film of his career which is tentatively called NTR30. The producers of NTR30 unveiled a gift for the actor’s fans as he celebrated his 39th birthday on May 20. On May 19, a motion poster for the movie was released.

The film’s music composer, Anirudh Ravichander, shared the movie’s poster on Twitter and wrote, “Excited and pumped for NYT30 with my brother Tarak in a Koratala Siva directorial. Let the fireworks begin Happy birthday NTR."

