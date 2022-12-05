When Junior Artist Jeetendra Was Almost Ousted From V Shantaram’s Film Sehra

Jeetendra is one the stalwarts of Hindi cinema, ruling the industry from the 60s to the 90s. He not only won the audience’s hearts with his exemplary on-screen performances but also become one of the most influential style icons of his time. Popularly known as ‘Jumping Jack’ among his fans, Jeetendra proved his mettle as an actor in films like Aadmi Khilona Hai, Aasha Himmatwala and Tohfa, to name a few. However, he had to navigate hardships to climb the ladder of success.

Jeetendra recently appeared on the latest episode of Indian Idol 13 as a special guest. Last weekend, Indian Idol celebrated the legendary actor’s illustrious career in the Hindi film industry in the Jeetendra Special episode. On the show, he recalled being almost ousted from one of his initial films, Sehra, by the director.

In a clip shared on Instagram by Sony Television, Jeetendra took a stroll down memory lane and shared that he was roped in as a junior artist in the 1963 film Sehra, directed by V Shantaram. The 80-year-old revealed that the reporting time on sets was 08:00 AM, but he was late by 30 minutes.

He added that Shantaram was extremely furious by his attitude and decided to oust him from the film. The Karmayogi actor was terrified by the sudden change of events and decided to have a word with his father.

However, his father, Amarnath Kapoor, was equally enraged by the same. Reminiscing about his call with his father, Jeetendra said, “What my father said changed the course of my life. He said, ‘Aaja meri godh mein baith ja’ (Come and sit in my lap)." At last, he mustered courage and went to the makeup artist. After getting his costume and makeup done, he went to Shantaram’s room to convince him to have him onboard.

Jeetendra stated that he was glad that the director’s mood had changed by then, and he decided to have him back in the film. The veteran actor concluded by saying that even the harshest words of parents are a blessing in disguise.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Sony TV wrote, “Jeetu ji ke mazedaar anecdote mein chupa hai ek valuable life lesson, jo hum sabhi ke liye hai bohot hi important! Miliye inse, Indian Idol 13 ke Jeetendra ji Special mein!"

After Sehra, Jeetendra went on to do a couple of films with V Shantaram, including Geet Gaaya Pattharonne and Navrang.

