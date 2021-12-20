When Kajol Saved Shah Rukh Khan From Getting Injured While Shooting for Gerua

Shah Rukh Khan is often referred to as the King of Romance in Bollywood. His signature pose — standing with arms spread wide — is also much-loved among his fans. His fans wish to see the much-loved signature step from him whenever he makes a public appearance. This step was there in the movie Dilwale as well. However, this movie is memorable for many reasons apart from being an SRK-Kajol starrer. During the shoot of this movie, Kajol reportedly rescued SRK from mortal danger.

The matter is related to the shoot of the song Gerua. This song was shot at numerous locations, many of which were quite dangerous. One of the locations was inside a cave behind the waterfall. While the shoot was on, Shah Rukh was about to fall off the cliff before Kajol saved him in the nick of time.

Kajol is seen speaking about this incident in the behind-the-scenes video of the song. She says that during the rehearsal of the song, Shah Rukh was about to slip and fall when Kajol caught him in time. The video also shows Shah rukh thanking her profusely.

Shahrukh says to Kajol, “I am indebted to you for life now." Shahrukh and Kajol have worked together in many films and their friendship has also remained intact for years. They are known to always stand by each other in good and bad times.

The pairing of Shah Rukh and Kajol is considered one of the most iconic pairings of Indian cinema. The pair has worked together in numerous films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Baazigar.

