When Kajol Threatened to Leave Ajay Devgn's House With Children

Link-ups and affairs are common in Bollywood, and we have seen so many marriages fall apart as a result. Many Bollywood couples, including Shahrukh Khan-Gauri, Ajay Devgn-Kajol, and Riteish-Genelia, have known each other for decades. They set an example for so many of us. But that doesn’t mean they didn’t have problems in their marriage.

Ajay Devgn will celebrate his 53rd birthday on April 2. Ajay and Kajol have been married for 23 years and have experienced many ups and downs in their lives. They managed to address the issues and stay afloat. According to media reports, the problems in their married life started when Ajay Devgan met Kangana Ranaut on the sets of Once Upon a Time in Mumbai.

Reports surfaced that Ajay Devgn and Kangana Ranaut got closer while shooting for the film. Both Ajay Devgan and Kajol’s children, Nyasa and Yug, were born at the time. According to reports, Ajay Devgn suggested Kangana’s names for Tej and Rascals.

Advertisement

When Kajol took note of all the developments, she even threatened Ajay Devgn that if it continued, she would leave the house with the children. Interestingly, in an interview, Ajay Devgn also talked about an extramarital affair.

“I don’t say extramarital affairs don’t happen, but sometimes the media misinterprets seeing two people together," he said. “I never allow anyone to associate my name with anyone. I like my work and I come home straight," Ajay Devgn said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.