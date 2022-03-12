When Kangana Ranaut Told Prabhas That an Astrologer Predicted Her Future

Pan-India star Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam hit the theatres on Friday and has received a thumbs-up from the audience and critics alike. Radhe Shyam features Prabhas in the role of a palmist named Vikramaditya. During a promotional event of the film, Prabhas recalled an incident involving Kangana Ranaut.

In that conversation with the Baahubali star, Kangana said that an astrologer’s predictions for her career had come true.

Prabhas and Kangana worked together in 2009 on the Telugu film Ek Niranjan. During the shoot, Kangana informed Prabhas about an astrologer who told her she’d become an actress a long time ago.

Prabhas recalled the story at the event, “When we were filming Ek Niranjan, Kangana told me this intriguing story. She grew up in a little village with no connection to the movie industry. She had a chance encounter with an astrologer. He told her that she was going to be a heroine."

Kangana felt the astrologer was fooling her at the time, said Prabhas. Kangana thought that she was just a small-town girl, and these people were tricking her. “We’ve heard numerous stories like this, which may or may not have occurred, but which I find difficult to believe, " Prabhas added.

Meanwhile, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam started strongly in Telugu states, with several shows seeing Housefull occupancy. According to Box Office India, while Radhe Shyam received a positive response in Telugu regions, which is the film’s core market, it hasn’t made much of an impact outside of these states in terms of box office collections.

According to initial estimates, the day one net collection will be between Rs 4 crore and Rs 8 crore, in Hindi regions.

Radhe Shyam’s first-day collections are pale in comparison to Prabhas’ previous release in Hindi, Saaho, which grossed around Rs 25 crore. According to the BOI assessment, Radhe Shyam’s chances of earning well outside of its home territory are quite small going forward. Furthermore, the film’s Telugu opening day collections are expected to be approx Rs 30 crore.

Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde play the lead in the film.

