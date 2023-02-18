Anushree is considered one of the top anchors of the Kannada entertainment industry. She began her career as a Kannada television host before switching to acting. She is one of the highest-paid anchors in south India, and appears primarily in Kannada-language movies. Anushree began her career in television as an anchor for the phone-in music programme, Tele Anthyakshari on the Mangalore-based Namma TV. She later rose to fame as an anchor for the Demandappo Demandu television programme on ETV Kannada. She also has her own YouTube channel, simply titled ‘Anushree Anchor,’ where she hosts a talk show. She has interviewed many guests on the show.

The most recent guests on her show, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, were actress and former model Shubha Poonja and her husband Samanth. The trio had a blast on the show. During the course of the interaction, Anushree reminisced about a hilarious incident that had taken place when she visited Shubha’s home. Both have been friends for a long time, having grown up in Mangalore together and frequented each other’s homes.

As narrated by Anushree, she once dropped by her house at a time when Shubha was busy with some work. The anchor stated that she was famished and asked Shubha if she had anything to eat. Shubha then told her that she had made chicken, and that it was on the dining table. Asking Anushree to help herself, she left for some work. Anushree ate the chicken curry on the table along with rice. But there was no salt in the chicken curry. Anushree had the entire chicken and rice without a pinch of salt; when Shubha returned, she asked her if she had any salt in her home. Shubha then went and saw the container from which Anushree had eaten. She told Anushree that it was the chicken that she had made for the dog.

The trio had a hearty laugh about the whole incident, with Anushree joking that it was the most painful experience she ever had. Samanth asked who puts food prepared for the dog on the table?

