When Kannda Actress Amulya Got To Know That She Is Pregnant With Twins

Kannada actress Amulya has delivered some phenomenal performances in films like Maasthi Gudi, Gajakesari and Mugulu Nage, among others. The actress, who quit acting post her marriage, welcomed twins with her husband Jagdish R Chandra on March 1. However, despite not being in front of the camera, Amulya has maintained her social media presence.

From Amulya’s social media posts, it is quite evident that she is enjoying her motherhood in bliss. Recently, the new mum conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram. During her AMA session with fans, Amulya spilt the beans on her first reaction after learning that she will be giving birth to not one but two babies.

On the Ask Me Anything poll, one of Amulya’s fans enquired, “What was your and your family’s reaction when you got to know that you are carrying twins?" In her response, the 29-year-old replied that although she was “laughing" upon hearing the good news, her husband Jay and their family were a little worried.

“I was laughing in the scanning room. Jay was tensed and confused. My family had mixed reactions to seeing me, like how will I make it. Finally, God gave me super strength," revealed the actress.

Amulya often shares adorable pictures of her little ones on Instagram. She also shells out major family goals by sharing cute family photos on the photo-sharing application.

Amulya’s baby shower was held at a lavish property on February 13, which was attended by many notable celebrities of the film fraternity. The couple made it a point that the guests had the time of their lives at her baby shower. To make things interesting, they handed out a questionnaire to the attendees, asking them to suggest names for their kids.

The Cheluvina Chittara actress tied the knot with Jagdish in a private wedding ceremony back in 2017 in the presence of close friends and family members.

