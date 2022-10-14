When Kantara's Shooting Distracted Kundapur Residents

Rishab Shetty’s Kannada film Kantara continues to reign at the box office. As the film has become a national sensation with its Hindi release, a lot of trivia about the film and its actors is coming to the fore. The success of the film has piqued public interest and fans want to know more about what went behind the scenes during the making of Kantara. Director and lead actor Rishab Shetty recently made interesting revelations about the extras he used during the shooting of the Kannada film.

Kantara has been shot in the small coastal town of Kundapur in Karnataka. The town is known for its plantation work. In a recent media interaction, Rishab was asked about the fact that no one turned up for work at these plantations during the shooting of his movie.

Rishab acknowledged the fact and said that since his movie required a big number of extras playing residents of the small village, he had paid the town residents higher wages to be a part of the shooting schedule. That is why they turned up at the shooting in large numbers while giving their work a miss. He shared that they were all provided with good meals on the set, which played a crucial role in having them onboard.

The director-cum-actor further revealed that not only were the people of Kundapur giving their jobs a miss but were also not attending any events. Rishab said that the chairs at function venues lay empty as everyone was busy attending the shoot. It was also reported that Hombale Productions, the film’s production house, employed many locals for work during the filming process.

Meanwhile, Kantara is inching closer to the Rs 100-crore mark, having already grossed Rs 70 crores at the box office.

