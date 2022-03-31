When Kapil Sharma Discussed His Flop Film With Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan

Star comedian Kapil Sharma hosts The Kapil Sharma Show, and it is often graced by multiple celebrities who promote their upcoming ventures there. Kapil often indulges in funny conversations with these celebrities. The audience saw something similar when Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgn arrived on the show for the promotions of their film The Big Bull.

Kapil asked Ajay why he chose Abhishek for The Big Bull considering he could have also done the role. Ajay said that while making a film, you have to think about many aspects. According to Ajay, Abhishek was perfect for the role. Kapil then hilariously remarked that he had made a film casting himself that’s why there was a loss of Rs 40 crores. Ajay, Abhishek and Archana Puran Singh couldn’t help themselves laughing.

Kapil was also seen congratulating Abhishek for his completion of 20 years in the film industry. Abhishek acknowledged it with a smile and replied that when he came to Mumbai after leaving his studies, his father advised him to work in production. Abhishek described how he worked as a production boy in the film Major Saab directed by Tinnu Anand. Abhishek described the tasks he had to perform while working as a production boy, which also included praising Ajay. Archana humorously remarked that it has worked for him.

Kapil, quite famous for his one-liners, asked Abhishek if Ajay demands commission when he offers his films. Abhishek replied that Ajay produces the film, so he doesn’t demand commission, instead gives concession. It was followed by another round of laughter from them.

On the work front, Abhishek will next be seen in Dasvi. He will be seen in Oththa Seruppu Hindi remake, a still to be titled R. Balki film and Housefull 5. Ajay has been seen in RRR. His upcoming works are Runaway 34, Thank God, Maidaan, Bholaa and Golmaal 5.

