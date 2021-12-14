When Kapil Sharma Went to a Delhi Wedding Uninvited and Met Zeenat Aman There

Three yesteryear actors — Poonam Dhillon, Anita Raj, and Zeenat Aman — recently appeared on a fun-filled episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. All three reminisced about the good old days and even disclosed many secrets related to their careers and lives. But it was a revelation from The Kapil Sharma Show that left the guests as well as the audience in splits.

The star comedian revealed how he went to a wedding uninvited and met Zeenat Aman.

Kapil said that when he was in college, went, uninvited, to the wedding of a big cosmetic businessman’s daughter in Delhi, where he met Zeenat Aman. Kapil said that he had a plate in his hand when he went up to Zeenat and requested to get a picture clicked. The legendary actor asked him to first keep the plate down and then get the picture clicked. While everyone gets shocked listening to this, Zeenat praises Kapil and says that she is feeling happy after meeting him again on the show.

Following this, the comedian sang the song ‘Chura Liya’ from Zeenat Aman’s film ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’. Zeenat Aman revealed that Amitabh Bachchan also came to that wedding.

In his trademark style, Kapil said that Big B must have come when he was sent out of the wedding. Everyone starts laughing again. In this episode, Kapil also showed the picture of Anita Raj’s father — actor Jagdish Raj.

Anita disclosed that her father’s name is registered in the Guinness Book of World Record for playing the role of a police officer the most in films. Actor Poonam Dhillon revealed that there was a time when she had a crush on Hollywood actor Tom Cruise.

