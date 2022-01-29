When Kapil Sharma Went to Shah Rukh Khan's Party at Mannat Uninvited

Star comedian Kapil Sharma has made his OTT debut with his Netflix Special, I’m Not Done Yet. In his stand-up special, Kapil has shed light on his life experiences.

Among other things, Kapil also revealed how he crashed a party at Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat in Mumbai. The star comic said that he used his popularity to enter the house. He attended the party at King Khan’s house with his cousin.

Kapil said, “It was around 3 o’clock in the night, and I decided to misuse my popularity. I asked my driver to take us to Mannat. The security guard at the gate of the bungalow saw my face and recognised me. He thought we must have been called at the party and allowed us inside."

“The moment I entered the house, I realised that it was not the time to disturb somebody and we had almost decided to go back. Then Shahrukh Khan’s manager saw us and he said that Shah Rukh Sir is inside. Please come," Kapil added.

“I was not in proper clothes and was drunk. When the door was opened, Gauri bhabhi and her three-four friends were sitting. I greeted all of them and entered the party area in the house. When I went inside, Shahrukh bhai was dancing. I went to him and said sorry brother, my cousin wanted to see your house."

“Responding to this, Shah Rukh Bhai, in a witty tone, said ‘my bedroom door is open, will you go inside?’ I was a bit embarrassed but I was laughing too. He asked us to join the party and we danced for hours that day. When the party was over, Shahrukh bhai was so sweet that he came to see off us."

