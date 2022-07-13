When Kareena Kapoor Angered Tamil Star Suriya’s Fans

Tamil star Suriya has a massive fan following and he has even gained popularity among Hindi audiences in recent years. Bollywood heartthrob Kareena Kapoor does not need any introduction. It could be surprising for many that Kareena does not know the actor though she worked in the Singham sequel, the Hindi remake of Suriya’s original Tamil.

In 2014, ahead of the release of Suriya’s film Anjaan, Kareena angered the actor’s fans after she failed to recognise him. Kareena reportedly said that she did not know who Suriya was.

Advertisement

After this Suriya’s fans expressed their displeasure against Kareena. According to reports, Kareena was approached to do an item song in Suriya’s Anjaan. The movie was directed by N Lingusamy. When Kareena was asked about the movie during an interview she said that she didn’t even know Suriya and Lingusamy. The Bollywood diva also expressed having zero interest working in Non-Hindi films.

She appreciated the work done in South Indian languages, Marathi and Bengali. Despite her love for South films, Kareena said that she needs to learn the regional languages first.

These comments outraged Suriya’s fans and they expressed their anger on social media. After facing immense backlash from Suriya’s fans, she clarified that she had not met Suriya, but she knew about the work of the actor.

Anjaan was released on August 15, 2014 amid this controversy and garnered mixed reviews. Audience criticized the average screenplay and script. Others appreciated the actor’s performances, background music and high octane action sequences.

Advertisement

Apart from Suriya, Vidyut Jammwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and other actors were also seen in this film. This film was bankrolled by Goldmines Telefilms, Thirupathi Brothers and UTV Motion Pictures. Vidyut was nominated for South Indian International Movie Awards under best supporting actor category for this film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.