The Bollywood industry is full of controversies. Be it a decade back or now, most celebrities have faced such situations. Today, let’s take a look at one such controversy surrounding Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actress made headlines for her controversial statement about actor Abhishek Bachchan. Yes, you read it right. In 2000, the Bollywood diva made her debut alongside Abhishek in Refugee. Kareena refused to do romantic scenes with him during the filming.

In an interview with Simi Garewal, Abhishek was shown a clip of him sharing an incident, saying, “I will never forget my first romantic scene when Kareena was told to do a romantic scene with me, but she called me ‘Brother’." Later, describing the incident, Kareena said that she considered Abhishek a brother. She also approached the film’s director, J P Datta and told him, “JP uncle, how can I do those scenes when I consider him to be my brother?" Abhishek and Kareena’s sister, actress Karisma Kapoor dated for a while. This might have been the reason why Kareena must have considered Abhishek her brother.

Refugee did not perform well at the box office, but the two actors made their presence known in the industry.

Kareena recently posted a picture on her Instagram that has gone viral. She shared a glimpse of her father Randhir Kapoor’s birthday celebration. The diva shared an unseen photo of her father with her son, Jeh. They appear to be pouting at each other while eating breakfast. “Both my favourite boys doing what I love the most," she captioned her post.

Kareena’s current projects include The Devotion of Suspect X and The Crew. She will be seen in the film The Devotion of Suspect X alongside actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Sujoy Ghosh is directing the film, which is based on Keigo Higashino’s Japanese novel of the same name. The Crew is a comedy film, in which Kareena will appear alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh.

