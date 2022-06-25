When Karisma Kapoor Gave a Classic Reply To a Fan Asking If She Would Get Married Again

Karisma Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today i.e on Saturday. While social media is already flooded with the wishes for the actress, we came across an incident when the actress gave a classic response to a fan on being asked if she will get married again.

As reported by Timesnownews.com, Karisma Kapoor held an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram just a few weeks back. Among other questions, a social media user asked if the actress will tie the knot again in the future. “Will you marry again?" the fan asked. To this, Karisma wrote ‘Depends’ and dropped a picture of a girl with a confused expression.

For the unversed, Karisma Kapoor was previously married to businessman Sanjay Kapur. The two tied the knot in 2003 and also have two children - daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. However, Karisma and Sanjay parted ways in 2014 and filed for divorce in the same year. With their mutual consent, the divorce formalities were done in 2016.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media and shared an unseen childhood photo of her sister to send her birthday wishes. “To the pride of our family …❤️This is my most favourite picture of you ❤️Aaj Sab bolo Happy birthday to our LoLo♥️#just the best sister ever…@therealkarismakapoor," Kareena wrote. Karisma’s friend Malaika Arora also sent love to the actress on her Birthday and shared a picture with her. “It’s our lolo’s birthday…Happy Birthday our darling," she wrote.

On the work front, Karisma has worked in several superhit movies including Anari, Coolie No.1, Biwi No.1, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Andaaz Apna Apna, Raja Hindustani, Fiza, Zubeidaa, and Dil Toh Pagal Hai among others. The actress is now reportedly gearing up for making her comeback on the screen with a web series, details about which are not revealed as of now.

