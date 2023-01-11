When Katrina Kaif Called Husband Vicky Kaushal ‘The Most Precious Person’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved B Town couples. They never hesitate to shower love on each other. Everything about this couple is adorable, from their mushy social media photos to the way they speak fondly about each other in interviews. While promoting one of her latest films, Katrina had an Instagram live session, in which her comment on Vicky made her fans’ hearts melt. During the session, a fan asked her what is the most precious thing she has at her home. To this, she said, “The most precious person I have at home is my husband." Later, Katrina added, “the precious things I have will be my books." Her love of books was evident during the live session, as she sat in front of a beautiful book rack, tastefully placed inside her room.

Earlier, during a rapid-fire round, Katrina Kaif was asked to share Vicky Kaushal’’s most charming habit. To this, replied with sparkling eyes, “His joy in singing and dancing is adorable, in my opinion. His excitement when dancing and singing — and he can sing well — are two of the most wonderful things to witness. And every time I have trouble falling asleep, I always ask him to sing me a song."

Vicky and Katrina both have a lot going on in their career. They both have some exciting projects in the works. Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi co-starred with Katrina in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot. Her forthcoming films include Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi, Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting the autobiographical drama, Sam Bahadur. He recently completed a schedule for this movie. He was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani and an untitled romantic comedy by Laxman Utekar. In fact, a re-release of his movie The Immortal Ashwatthama may also be in the pipeline.

