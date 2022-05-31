When Katrina Kaif Said She Wants Her Kids to Have the Experience of Being With Both Parents

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif’s wedding with Vicky Kaushal last December was one of the major highlights of the entertainment industry. Despite keeping their relationship under wraps, their wedding was a point of curiosity for fans and they showered the couple with love and wishes. Ethereal pictures from the intimate wedding went viral and some of the photos showed Katrina sharing a beautiful moment with her family- including her mother and six sisters.

However, Katrina’s father was not present as he had separated from her mother Suzzane a long time back.

Advertisement

In an old interview, the actress had talked about the absence of a father figure while growing up. In 2019, she told Filmfare that not having a father figure does create a vacuum. The actress said, “Yeah. Not having a father figure does create a certain vacuum and makes any girl feel vulnerable. When I have kids, I want them to have the experience of being with both parents."

She added that whenever she struggled emotionally, she used to feel the void and reflect it must be nice to have support from a fatherly figure. Katrina’s father, Mohammad Kaif separated from her mother when Kat and her siblings were young. In an interview with The Indian Express, back in 2009, the actress revealed that she is not in touch with her father.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is currently gearing up for the third film in the Tiger franchise. Tiger 3 will see her reunite with Salman Khan on screen. Next, she has Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas where she will be sharing the screen with Vijay Sethupathi. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Zee Le Zaraa where she is cast along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.