When Katrina Kaif Told Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra 'Wait for Me!': 'Everyone's Getting Married'

The speculation surrounding Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s big fat wedding in Rajasthan has taken over the online world. Their wedding will reportedly have a no-phone policy. Several media reports stated that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly got engaged on Diwali at director Kabir Khan’s house. The venue and ensemble details were also shared. The duo will get married at a royal palace named Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur on December 9. The rumoured couple will reportedly wear ensembles designed by Sabyasachi.

Back in 2018, Katrina, who has been secretly dating Vicky for about two years, had declared in an interview that she was as “single" as she possibly could be. After Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra got married, Katrina had joked to Filmfare that she didn’t want to be left behind. “Everyone’s getting married, I’m like, ‘Don’t leave me behind’. It’s like everyone’s gone ahead of you, and you’re like, ‘Wait for me!'"

In the same interview, when Katrina was asked about the “three things" that men should do to get her attention, she said, “Just make sure I am aware that you want it. A sense of humour is really important, and maybe smell good." Asked about what she wanted in 2019, she said, “A boyfriend?"

Vicky and Katrina’s love story reportedly began on the sets of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan. In a 2019 episode, Karan had asked Katrina who she would like to work with, in her next project. The diva had named Vicky, stating that they would look really good together. Later, when Vicky and Ayushmann Khurrana came as guests on the show, Karan shared Katrina’s statement with the Uri actor. Vicky was quite surprised and acted to faint.

For the first time, the two came together for an episode of Film Companion’s Tape Cast. It is believed to be their first in-person meeting. During the chat show, they asked each other questions regarding their family, friends, and experience of working in the film industry.

Later, the lovebirds were spotted at various award functions, but they never admitted their relationship. A few times, Vicky even flirted with Katrina on stage. Once he even asked her to find a good Vicky Kaushal and get married. Vicky and Katrina made their first public appearance together at a friend’s Diwali party and were also seen attending the screening of Shershaah.

Meanwhile, Katrina was spotted outside Vicky’s residence on Sunday along with her family, including her mother and brother. Dressed in a white saree, the actress looked stunning as she smiled for the cameras. As per reports, she was at Vicky’s place for some pre-wedding ceremonies.

Vicky and Katrina have managed to keep the preparations for their wedding under wraps. Though they are yet to confirm anything from their end, according to the latest reports, the couple has already left for their wedding venue with their respective families.

