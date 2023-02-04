Celebrity couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s professional and personal life has been full of ups and downs. Rubina has even talked about how she and Abhinav wanted to take separate paths, but eventually gave a second chance to their relationship due to Bigg Boss Season 14. In this season of the show, the couple faced another set of problems. Their co-contestant and actress Kavita Kaushik threatened to slap Rubina in one of the episodes. When Kavita walked out of the show, her husband Ronnit Biswas made some accusations against Abhinav. Ronnit claimed that the actor used to send drunk texts to his wife. He further went on to claim that Abhinav had a severe alcohol addiction, and he used to call up his wife to meet at odd hours. According to Ronnit, Abhinav had harassed Kavita to such an extent that she had to take the help of police.

Besides these charges, Ronnit went on to make another set of allegations against Abhinav and shared a post on Twitter, which has now been deleted. The tweet read, “This is the same guy who literally begged us to give him our house for a film he wanted to make. the same film which we did for free & gave our house coz he couldn’t shoot at his own place because of obvious reasons! aur ab yeh bol raha hai ussi lady ko ki maarega usko? (Now he is saying he will beat up that lady only?) Mard (Man)? Really??"

Amid this mud-slinging on Abhinav, Rubina Dilaik stood like a rock beside her husband and rubbished these accusations. In a conversation with media portal Bollywood Bubble, the Jeannie and Juju actress earlier said that she will not tolerate this kind of disrespect for her husband. Rubina completed her statement by saying, “You come and you are going to see the wrath and the fury, even if you advance one step towards my man."

Abhinav also came up with his side of the story on these charges and told a media portal that he will take the help of the Constitution in fighting these allegations against him. The actor said that once people know about the law, that becomes their strength.

